Stop merging your pull requests manually
Mergify automatically merges pull requests when they're ready so you don't have to. You set the rules, it does the rest.
If you're like most developers, you set high-quality standards
And when it comes to merging code, you have your opinion about what makes a pull request good to go.
Do you really want to ask yourself those questions each time you need to merge a pull request?
You have better things to do than manually reviewing those
requirements, so Mergify does this for you.
Here's how it works:
1
Configure your check services
We support any service you may want to use: Travis, CircleCI, Jenkins, Codecov, etc. Go ahead and install them on your repository if you did not yet. By running on your pull requests, they'll set the commit status that will be matched against your rules.
2
Activate Mergify on your repository
Mergify is a Github Application that will monitor all the pulls-request that are sent to your repository.
3
Define your rules
Add a
.mergify.yamlin your repository with your own rules. Check out our documentation to learn how to write one.
4
Profit
Mergify will monitor all the pull requests opened against your repository and will merge pull requests as soon as they satisfy the rules you defined.
Pricing
Open SourceFree That's how we roll.
- All Features
- Community Support
Developer$2 per month Even if you're flying solo, we got your back.
- All Features
- Private Repository Support
- E-mail Support
Team$2 per user / month Starting at $5 / month which includes your first 5 users.
- All Features
- Private Repository Support
- Priority E-mail Support
- Concierge Onboarding
You don't see the feature you need?
Our engine is open-source. Feel free to send us pull requests. If you do, we'll merge them with Mergify!